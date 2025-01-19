Davos agenda

The annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos comes at a time of unprecedented global challenges, where armed conflict has been identified as the most pressing risk for 2025. This marks a shift from previous years, where environmental crises dominated global concerns. The discussions at Davos will unfold against the backdrop of a fragmented world order, with geopolitical tensions and economic instability demanding urgent attention from global leaders.

Armed conflict, whether in the form of protracted wars or localised violence, has displaced extreme weather as the top risk to global growth. The devastating impacts of conflicts, such as those seen in Ukraine or Gaza, extend beyond national borders, disrupting supply chains, displacing millions, and eroding economic resilience. As leaders gather in Davos, the question of how to foster effective diplomacy and rebuild trust between nations will loom large. Without collective action, these conflicts threaten to deepen divides and exacerbate instability. Adding to this complex risk landscape is the rising threat of misinformation and disinformation, identified as a severe global challenge over the next two years. In an increasingly digital world, false narratives have the power to shape public opinion, disrupt governance, and escalate tensions.

The WEF’s focus on addressing this issue is critical, as unchecked disinformation risks undermining not only domestic stability but also international cooperation. Despite the immediate concerns around conflict and misinformation, environmental risks remain a dominant long-term threat. For over a decade, Davos has been a platform for discussing climate action, yet progress remains slow. The breach of critical temperature thresholds and the intensifying impacts of extreme weather highlight the urgency of these discussions. Global leaders must use the forum to advance actionable climate policies that go beyond pledges and focus on implementation and accountability. The increasing weaponization of information, where truth itself becomes a battleground, further complicates efforts to build consensus on global challenges. This year’s meeting also coincides with an increasingly multipolar world, as highlighted by the WEF’s survey of experts, with 64 per cent expecting global fragmentation to persist.

This fragmented order poses a significant challenge to addressing interconnected risks, as national interests often overshadow collective needs. The WEF’s emphasis on fostering collaboration offers a crucial opportunity for dialogue, but whether that dialogue translates into meaningful action remains to be seen. Davos, as a forum, symbolises both the potential and the limitations of global cooperation. The stakes are high, with cascading crises requiring solutions that integrate economic, political, and environmental considerations. Leaders must use this platform to not only identify shared challenges but also commit to shared responsibilities. The future hinges on the ability of global actors to rise above divisions and confront these risks collectively. At a time when the world seems more fragmented than ever, the annual gathering in Davos is a reminder that collaboration is not just desirable ~ it is essential for survival.