Cooling Growth

India’s services sector, long the linchpin of its economic dynamism, is showing signs of moderation. The latest data reveals that while the sector continues to expand, the pace of growth is losing steam. A dip in the services PMI to 58.5 in March ~ though still comfortably in expansionary territory ~ signals the first tremors of what could become a broader cooling in economic activity if not addressed thoughtfully. What stands out, however, is the simultaneous decline in inflationary pressure.

Input costs rose at their slowest pace in five months, and output prices increased at the weakest rate since late 2021. While this may seem like a win for consumers, it underscores a deeper malaise: demand is not as buoyant as it once was, and intense competition is eroding pricing power. For a sector as diverse and employment-intensive as services ~ which includes everything from IT and finance to tourism and retail ~ such a squeeze on margins inevitably impacts hiring and sentiment. Indeed, employment growth has already slowed to its weakest pace in nearly a year, and business confidence has dipped to a seven-month low.

This isn’t just a number in a spread-sheet; it reflects growing caution among firms as they navigate a more uncertain and competitive landscape. This slowdown is especially concerning given the services sector’s critical role in job creation, particularly for India’s young and rapidly urbanising workforce. A prolonged deceleration could disproportionately affect entry-level employment and small service enterprises, widening income disparities and dampening consumer confidence further.

Complicating matters further is the slowdown in foreign demand. International orders have risen at their slowest rate in over a year, pointing to increasing vulnerabilities to global headwinds ~ whether due to protectionist policies abroad, geopolitical uncertainties, or simply weaker global consumption. And yet, manufacturing continues to shine, outpacing services in terms of output momentum. But even that is not immune to the drag of cautious hiring and fading business optimism. The Reserve Bank of India finds itself at a critical juncture. With inflation cooling and GDP growth likely to register its weakest performance in four years, a monetary policy response feels not just appropriate but urgent.

A rate cut ~ potentially as soon as April ~ could provide the breathing room businesses need to recalibrate, invest, and hire. But monetary easing alone will not solve the structural issues at play. What is needed now is a broader economic strategy that goes beyond stimulus. India must double down on improving ease of doing business, investing in up-skilling its workforce, and unlocking new avenues of domestic and global demand. Services have long been India’s growth engine, but even engines need maintenance and recalibration. The signals are clear: growth is still alive, but it is not invincible. For policymakers, the message should be one of vigilance, responsiveness, and vision. It’s time to act before moderation turns into stagnation.