Congress’ pitch

I n the swirling currents of Indian politics, where rhetoric often drowns substance, the Congress party’s manifesto for the 2024 elections marks a return to core principles while seeming to be a departure from the quagmire of opportunism and tactical manoeuvres. But, as commented upon by experts in these columns, it appears to genuflect at the altar of social justice without quite spelling out how some of its ambitious schemes will be funded. The manifesto, said to have been crafted through the learning from mass contact marches led by Mr Rahul Gandhi, embodies a stark realisation ~ that the governance of India necessitates a fundamental reorientation towards the people.

It boldly confronts the hegemony of the right-wing, which seeks to suffocate the voices of the majority through money-driven control of discourse. Central to the manifesto’s ethos is a commitment to justice in all its forms ~ social, political, and economic ~ echoing the ideals of the Congress during the anti-colonial struggle. It draws strength and legitimacy from the Constitution, invoking the preamble, fundamental rights, and directive principles of state policy. However, amidst all this, the Congress faces a barrage of attacks from the ruling party, attempting to paint its agenda as a relic of the past. Yet, history offers a sobering reminder ~ while Maulana Azad and others spearheaded the Quit India movement, figures like Syama Prasad Mookerjee were forging alliances with the Muslim League. In the face of relentless polemics from its opponents, the Congress claims to stand firm in its commitment to justice and inclusivity.

Its vision is of a more equitable and harmonious India. This resilience is not just a testament to the party’s principles but also a beacon of hope for those who believe in the power of unity over division. The manifesto’s acknowledgment of historical truths and commitment to inclusive governance is welcome. It sends a powerful message to all Indians ~ regardless of religion or caste ~ that their stake in the republic is not secondary but sacrosanct. In a nation as diverse as India, unity cannot be forged through the politics of division. The Congress’s manifesto recognises this fundamental truth and seeks to bridge the gaps that have long divided communities. It reaffirms the promise of a republic where every citizen is endowed with rights and protected by the Constitution.

As the election season unfolds, the challenge for the Congress and its allies lies not only in articulating their vision but also in traversing the length and breadth of the country to convey its essence to the masses. It is a journey fraught with obstacles, but one that holds the promise of a more inclusive and just future for India. But we must close this discussion with the sobering thought that this is not the party’s first election manifesto. Promises have been made in the past as well, and left unfulfilled. The Congress will have to convince voters it means business