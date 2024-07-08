Budget priorities

As India anticipates the upcoming Union Budget, the spotlight is firmly on initiatives that could redefine economic priorities under Modi 3.0. Amid the flurry of expectations and promises, the government’s emphasis on skills, employment, and innovation stand out as a pivotal strategy in navigating current challenges and shaping future opportunities. The decision to rename the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development to include livelihood underscores a strategic shift.

Placing “skill” ahead of “employment” highlights a proactive approach towards tackling the pressing issue of a skilled labour shortage, particularly in manufacturing and technology sectors. This move not only acknowledges the immediate need for a trained workforce but also positions skilling as a cornerstone for sustainable employment generation. In parallel, the government’s pledge to foster industry-academia collaboration could herald transformative changes. By forging partnerships with global leaders in semiconductors and electronics, India aims to leapfrog its manufacturing capabilities. Such alliances not only promise to bolster domestic industry but also create an environment conducive for innovation and technological advancement.

However, amid the optimism, challenges persist. The allocation of Rs 1 trillion for research and development in technology is commendable, yet India’s overall expenditure on R&D remains below global benchmarks. Enhancing private sector participation in R&D funding is critical to bridge this gap and unleash India’s full innovation potential. Countries like the US, Germany, and South Korea demonstrate that substantial private sector investment in R&D can catalyse economic growth and technological leadership. Furthermore, the Budget’s focus on tax reforms and trade policies should underscore a dual approach: incentivising financial savings through streamlined tax regimes while promoting India’s integration into global supply chains via free-trade agreements.

These measures are essential in bolstering economic resilience and enhancing competitiveness on the global stage. Amid these initiatives, it is crucial for the Budget to also address the foundational needs of rural India. A “productivity commission” for agriculture and allied sectors could significantly boost farm incomes, aligning with the government’s broader agenda of inclusive growth. Enhancing agricultural productivity and income stability can contribute to overall economic resilience and social equity.

As the Budget looms, stakeholders across sectors eagerly await concrete measures that go beyond rhetoric to deliver tangible outcomes. The efficacy of proposed initiatives in translating into job creation, technological innovation, and sustainable economic growth will be closely scrutinised. It is imperative that policy frameworks are not only ambitious but also pragmatic, ensuring inclusivity and long-term sustainability. While the rhetoric of “Viksit Bharat” by 2047 sets ambitious goals, achieving them necessitates bold and calibrated policy interventions.

The Budget presents a crucial opportunity to recalibrate priorities, stimulate economic momentum, and lay a robust foundation for India’s development trajectory. The government’s commitment to enhancing skills, fostering innovation, and reforming tax and trade policies holds the promise of unlocking India’s potential as a global economic powerhouse in the years ahead.