As Britain readies for a coronation

The May 6 coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be historic. Britain’s reigning monarch since September last year, the King and his Queen Consort Camilla will be formally crowned at Westminister Abbey that day.

From the investiture ceremony to the big coronation day, it will be a long weekend of many events, lunches and community events. The ceremony will include the Recognition, the Coronation Oath, the Anointing, the Investiture and the Enthronement and Homage.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the coronation was a “unique moment” for the country. As the first coronation ceremony in 70 years, it’s a critical moment in modern British history. While most other world monarchies have discontinued this pompous event, Britain still continues.

King Charles now also heads the Commonwealth, a group of 54 independent countries comprising 2.4 billion people. He needs to show the Commonwealth and the world his reign would be modern, and the Commonwealth would be inclusive. There is a growing demand for reparation payments and an apology for slavery. The guest list includes other monarchs like Monaco’s Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, Poland’s President Duda, and President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other dignitaries.

They will be guests at a British coronation for the first time in 900 years. Most British royal family members will attend, including William, Prince of Wales, his wife Katherine, and their children. Notable absentees include Meghan Merkel, but her husband, Prince Harry, will be present; US President Joe Biden will be absent, but his wife, Jill Biden, will lead the US delegation.

The guest list for Charles’ ceremony has been slashed from 8,000 to just 2,000. The service has been planned to represent different faiths and community groups. Charles has long expressed interest in all religions, regardless of race or religious beliefs.

That brings us to the larger question of whether the British want the monarchy to continue, as there has been debate in the country on this issue. While some would like the continuation of the monarchy, others consider it a burden on the country’s economy, particularly the younger generation.

Some anti-monarchy groups feel it might seem out of place in 2023. Does such an event hold the significance it once did, and does the monarch need one? A new YouGov opinion poll to assess the public mood before the coronation revealed that Charles is not unpopular but is certainly less popular than his mother and son, Prince William.

The survey suggests broad support for the monarchy, with 58 per cent preferring it to an elected head of state – which was supported by 26 per cent. Only 32 per cent backed the monarchy. Moreover, while those over 65 support the monarchy at 78 per cent, the young are far less enthusiastic. The King reshuffled royal residences, staged his first overseas state visit and held a sleepover at Windsor Castle.

The new postage stamps bearing the image of King Charles III without the crown released by Royal Mail is in line with his wishes. Also, Charles rejected Heathrow’s offer to name Terminal 5 after him, an honour it also extended to his mother. Terminal 2 became the Queen’s Terminal in 2014. There were doubts about how effective Charles would be as King.

In the past, his broken marriage with Diana left him unpopular. After many years, now this is changing. People are willing to accept Charles and Queen Camilla. He impressed royalists and non-royalists during his first six months on the job. His issues of interest include climate change, employment prospects for young people, and interfaith relations. Green activists are thrilled that the world has, at last, a king who is passionate about the environment.

There is an Indian connection with the coronation. Previous queens have worn the famous 105-karat Koh-i-Noor diamond, mined in Golconda to coronations. Many expected Camilla would do so, but the diamond was removed from the crown and sent to the Tower of London for public display to avoid controversy. India has demanded the return of the diamond, and Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan have also claimed the “jewel in the crown.” After the coronation, King plans to downsize the royal household and slim down the numbers of the working royals.

His plans include cutting down on the inefficiencies of the royal household. The Sunday Times reported Charles wanted Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, Windsor Castle, and Balmoral to be transformed into “public places”. Politically, too the King would like to be more flexible than his mother. He has developed a good rapport with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He has already said he will abide by the constitutional principle to avoid controversy as King