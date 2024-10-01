Biden directed US military to shoot down Iranian missile heading towards Israel: Report

US President Joe Biden reportedly directed the US military to aide Israel’s defen and intercept the Iranian missiles heading towards the Jewish country.

According to news agency ANI, President Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris are monitoring the Iranian offensive against Israel and recieving regular updates from officials.

Iran had launched more than 100 ballistic missiles towards the country, days after vowing to avenge the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli air strikes.

According to Iranian state-run TV, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched dozens of missiles towards Israel and threatened further attacks if Tel Aviv retaliated.

An IRGC statement carried by Iranian state TV said the missile strike was in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Iranian soil in July of this year and Hezbollah top leader Hassan Nasrallah last week.

In a official statement, Israeli Defence Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari warned Iran of consequences of the attack.

“We are on high alert both defensively and offensively. We will defend the citizens of the State of Israel. This attack will have consequences. We have plans, and we will operate at the place and time we decide,” he said.

The attack seems to be over now unless Iran plans a second back to back attack.

No casualities have been reported from Israel due to the Iranian missile attack so far as most of the missile were intercepted by Israel’s strong air defence system Iron Dom.