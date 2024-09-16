Meghan Markle is a ‘dictator in high heels’ who stomps on her staff: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t fared well in the limelight since their split with the royal family. Over time, several reports have emerged that are decidedly unfavorable for the couple. It was previously reported that several staff members at their household walked out. Moreover, it has recently come to light that the couple is struggling with their new luxury startup, American Riviera Orchard, and is having difficulty retaining employees. Amid the celebrations for Harry’s 40th birthday, reports have surfaced that the Duchess of Sussex is a dictator capable of intimidating grown men. A source close to the couple told Hollywood Reporter that the ‘Suits’ actress belittles the staff and “marches around barking orders.”

The source told the publication, “Everyone’s terrified of Meghan… She belittles people and doesn’t take advice.” The source also stated that Harry and Meghan are poor decision-makers and fickle-minded. “Harry is a very, very charming person—no airs at all—but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible.” Another source added, “She’s absolutely relentless… She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I’ve watched her reduce grown men to tears.”

This isn’t the first time Meghan Markle is facing the accusation of mistreating her staff. In 2018, Buckingham Palace investigated Meghan for her treatment of two royal aides, labeling it as “bullying behavior.” While the findings of the investigation were not made public, Meghan described the claims as a “calculated smear campaign.”

Additionally, reports have frequently surfaced about the couple’s staff leaving just months after starting their positions. In 2021, Markle’s top aide and private secretary departed, and last month, the couple’s chief of staff left the job after just three months. In August, Josh Kettler, a Santa Barbara-based consultant, resigned after only three months on the job. Before Kettler, Toya Holness served as Harry and Meghan’s global press secretary until 2022.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their five-year-old son, Prince Archie, and three-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, reside in the celebrity enclave of Montecito, near Santa Barbara on the US West Coast. Meanwhile, Prince Harry expressed his enthusiasm for turning 40 as he celebrated his milestone birthday last weekend.