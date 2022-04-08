It is a bitter irony that the rapid growth of universities in West Bengal has been matched with scant regard for discipline, academic and inter-personal. The violence at Aliah University at New Town has been a dire disgrace to the campus of this fledgling institution. This can only lead to academic regression, far removed from the traditional motto of “advancement of learning”.

Admittedly, the government has been remarkably prompt in arresting the leader of the Trinamul Congress Chhatra Parishad, Gyasuddin Mondal, for heckling and allegedly assaulting the Vice-Chancellor, Mohammad Ali. But the latter has not been able to recover from the “shock” and has let it be known that he is not willing to continue in his position at the university.

Reports suggest that he has written to the VC of Jadavpur University, with the request that his return to the campus be considered. The VC’s reaction is an index to the measure of indiscipline that has roiled Aliah University. Hence the students’ demand for an immediate stop to what they call “thuggery” by student union leaders. “I cannot believe that a student can use such foul language,” was one reaction.

Will certain fundamental questions get to be asked and answered? How could Ghyasuddin, an expelled student, almost readily enter the VC’s room? Why was the New Town police so impervious to frantic appeals for assistance from the VC’s office? How could the restive students enter the campus even after the security team was asked to lock the gates?

Confusion gets worse confounded with the CPI-M state secretary, Md Salim, alleging that the university has been “consistently attacked” as the government is interested in the land on which the university has been set up. The VC has been shocked and humiliated and is said to be considering hospital admission. Aliah University has been disgraced. Learning is at a discount.

The attack on the VC was as shocking as it was humiliating. Small wonder that it is generally considered that administrative indifference coupled with political interference have led to the present imbroglio. Apart from the Chhatra Parishad leader, there were others who indulged in the mayhem. The short point must be that all the culprits ~ with or without political links ~ need to be arrested with urgent dispatch. This has not happened.

The ugly incident in the VC’s room could arguably have been avoided if the government had been proactive in taking stern measures. Both the Chief Minister and the minority affairs department had been alerted as tension was building up for a while. Apparently, however, little or nothing was done. In the net, an expelled student, who is alleged to run an extortion racket inside the campus, was able to play merry hell in the VC’s office. Sad to reflect, Aliah University symbolizes the antithesis of learning. The possible exit of the VC will be profoundly unfortunate.