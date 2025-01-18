Afghan policy

India’s decision to re-engage diplomatically with the Taliban marks a significant shift in its regional approach. Following the collapse of the previous Afghan government led by President Ashraf Ghani in 2021, India faced a major setback to its two-decade-long investments in Afghanistan’s development and democratic institutions. Now, by choosing pragmatism over isolation, India signals its intent to protect strategic interests in Afghanistan while countering the growing influence of regional adversaries.

This recalibration stems largely from the deteriorating ties between the Taliban and Pakistan. Historically viewed as Pakistan’s protégé, the Taliban has grown increasingly independent, with tensions flaring over the Durand Line dispute and Islamabad’s allegations of harbouring antiPakistan militants. These fissures have created a diplomatic opening for India, which has long sought to curb Pak istan’s dominance in Afghanistan. By engaging with the Taliban, India aims to weaken Pakis tan’s leverage in the region while expanding its own footprint. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s recent interactions with Taliban officials, including Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, head of the Taliban’s political office, signify a deliberate and cautious outreach.

This engagement aligns with India’s broader goal of securing access to Central Asia. Afghanistan is a key link in this strategy, especially through connectivity projects like the Chabahar port in Iran, which bypass Pakistan. The Taliban’s support for such initiatives underscores its potential role in advancing India’s regional trade objectives. India’s historical contributions to Afghanistan also factor into this strategy. With over $3 billion invested in infrastructure, education, and healthcare, India has earned considerable goodwill among the Afghan people.

Projects such as the Salma Dam and the Afghan Parliament building stand as enduring symbols of this partnership. Continuing such developmental work under the Taliban regime allows India to retain its influence and safeguard its long-term stakes in Afghanistan’s stability. Nevertheless, engaging with the Taliban presents significant challenges. The regime’s suppression of women’s rights and its ties to global terror networks remain major concerns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government must navigate the optics of working with a regime whose policies starkly contrast with India’s democratic values. However, complete disengagement risks alienating Afghanistan further, creating space for China, which has already established strong ties with Kabul. Critics of India’s approach argue that working with the Taliban risks legitimising its regressive policies.

However, proponents, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, contend that limited engagement offers a pragmatic balance. By maintaining ties, India can monitor security threats, mitigate risks of regional instability, and promote humanitarian efforts. India’s outreach to the Taliban is a calculated move to adapt to evolving geopolitical realities. By balancing strategic interests with ethical considerations, New Delhi seeks to secure its influence in Afghanistan, counter regional adversaries, and contribute to the region’s stability. This nuanced approach reflects India’s resilience and adaptability in navigating complex international challenges.