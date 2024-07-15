World Youth Skills Day: High-income skills to learn this year

According to the International Labour Organization’s prediction, the global unemployment rate will stand at 4.9 percent in 2024, down from 5.0 percent in 2023. The United Nations General Assembly has designated July 15 as World Youth Skills Day, which highlights and raises awareness about the various skills that young people can develop.

These skills not only pave the way for higher income and better qualifications but also help reduce unemployment challenges. Acquiring skills beyond the standard curriculum not only increases opportunities for interdisciplinary employment but also serves as a stepping stone toward personal development and economic growth. As the world evolves and the need for empowered, skilled individuals rises, here are a few skills that are most in demand in 2024.

AI Learning

AI and machine learning are among the most sought-after skills of 2024. AI is known not only for enhancing productivity but also for automating tasks. Learning the fundamentals of AI enables you to leverage technology across diverse fields, offering efficient solutions that make life easier.

Project Management

While an umbrella term, project management encompasses more than simply fulfilling tasks; it requires competencies that allow individuals or teams to consistently handle people and technology. Project management provides control and a defined structure for completing tasks, incorporating AI and strategic objectives alongside consistency.

Coding

A crucial career skill that opens up numerous opportunities in various fields. In today’s world, coding is essential for virtually every industry. It is not just for IT professionals; many online and diploma courses are available to help you build a strong foundation for various roles. Coding enhances your understanding of technology, allowing you to offer innovative solutions.

Cybersecurity

This skill holds significant future prospects for anyone. As technology evolves, so too do the methods of theft, robbery, and data breaches. An individual skilled in cybersecurity helps businesses and organizations safeguard their confidential data and assets, playing a crucial role in maintaining data integrity.

Communication Skills

This is one essential skill that will never diminish. Communication plays a vital role in fostering interconnectedness among teams, individuals, and organizations. From data analytics and HR to PR and interactions with machines, relevant communication skills can serve as a stepping stone toward a successful career.

Happy World Youth Skills day to you!