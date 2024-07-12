World Kebab Day: Unique trendy kebab recipes to try from around the world

Kebabs—juicy, succulent, tender. When it comes to kebabs, you probably don’t think about whether you’re putting on weight or eating more than you should. Whether you love chicken tikka or Reshmi chicken kebab, a good grilled kebab platter for dinner with a side of ‘paratha’ and some mint chutney is all you need to boost those happy hormones. World Kebab Day is celebrated every year on the second Friday of July, falling this year on July 12th, a Friday. And with Fridays meant for a smooth transition from the hectic weekdays to the relaxing weekends, what better way to end the day than with a plate of some distinguished global kebab ideas to add to your Friday gastronomic extravaganza?

Doner Kebab (Turkey)

An extremely popular street-side dish, doner kebab is usually made with lamb or mutton and sometimes with chicken on a vertical rotisserie. The meat layers are marinated with spices, stacked, and slowly cooked on the rotisserie. Typically served inside a hollow flatbread, as the meat cooks it’s carved out and placed inside the flatbread, topped with chutneys, onions, and masalas.

Yakitori (Japan)

You probably love Japanese convenience stores, but have you tried authentic Japanese cuisine? If so, have you tried Yakitori? In simple terms, it’s bite-sized meat on a skewer, usually made of pork and chicken, grilled over charcoal—a perfect snack!

Galouti Kebab (India)

If you haven’t tried Galouti kebab yet, you’re missing out. There’s a fascinating history to this dish. Galouti, also known as ‘Gilawat’ or ‘Galawat’, was created by the great cooks of Mirza Asad-ud-Daula, Nawab Wazir of Oudh, who desired something delicate that would melt in the mouth as he aged. Pair it with crispy naan!

Shashlik Kebab (Russia)

Extremely popular in Central Asia and Russia, Shashlik is skewered meat grilled over charcoal and served with a dip and a squeeze of lemon.

Chelo Kebab (Iran)

Although the national dish of Iran, chelo kebab can be found in every major city of India. Created during the time of the Qajar dynasty, Chelo kebab is served on a bed of rice with grilled tomatoes, butter, and a variety of kebabs. In Iran, chelo kebab is often accompanied by doogh, a yogurt-based drink.