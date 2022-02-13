Winter special dishes

Mutton Seekh kebab

Ingredients

● 1 kg mutton boneless.

● 200gm oil.

● 4 medium onions.

● 4 green chilies.

● 1tsp ginger.

● 2 tsp garlic paste.

● 3 tsp Karim’s kebab spices.

● Salt (According to the taste).

Method

● Mix it into the grinder – at least twice

● Now You can start grilling the kebab in steak

● Give a coating of butter or desi ghee while it’s getting ready to enhance the

taste.

● Serve it hot with chutney.

Mutton seekh kebab is definitely one of those dishes which is a hit among the Mughalai cuisine, it’s a sign of royal food cooked with unique spices.

Butter Chicken

Ingredients

● 1 Kg tomatoes

● 3 medium onion

● 7 green chili

● 1 glass of water

● 2 cups fresh cream

● ½ cup butter

● ½ tomato ketchup

● Salt (According to the taste)

Method

● Now cook everything on a medium flame

● When it cools mix everything in a mixer make a paste

● Cook the paste on a medium flame for 30 mins

● Now add ½ cup cream

● Now add ½ cup butter

● Now add ½ tomato ketchup

● Salt – According to the taste

● Mix everything well on a medium flame for at least 40 mins

● Now add 3 tsp Karim’s spices

● Now your gravy is ready for butter chicken

● Garnish with butter or cream add dry fruits & serve

Butter Chicken is one of the most popular dishes in North Indian cuisine, it always has a special place on the menu. The recipe is mouthwatering with amazing chicken curry and taste.

Mutton Biryani

Ingredients

● Raw basmati rice 600 gms

● 1 kg mutton with Nalli & Chaap

● 8 pieces cloves

● 10 gms cinnamon

● Salt (According to the taste)

● 3 big cardamom & 2 glasses of water

Method

● Cook the mutton on low flame

● Add 8 pieces of cloves

● Add 10 gms cinnamon

● Salt – (According to the taste)

● Add 3 big cardamom

● Add 2 glasses of water

● Now cook the mutton on a medium flame

● Wait for cooker 2 whistle

● Now add 1 cup fresh curd

● 1 tsp karim’s biryani masala

● Add 5 green chili

● Now boil the rice

● Add salt if needed

● Add cinnamon and cardamom while cooking the rice

● Now mix the boiled rice with mutton

● Make sure rice doesn't get wet

● When it’s done add rosewater

● Serve it hot with raita or salad

Biryani is one of those dishes which lights up the most boring days and mutton biryani is one of the classic recipes from the Mughlai cuisine. It gives you the authentic touch of traditional masalas and marinated mutton.

(By Mohammad Asifuddin, Chef and Managing partner Karim’s)