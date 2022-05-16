Wonders of Mustard oil popularly known as ‘Sarson ka Tel’

Mustard oil is used in many parts of the world. It is popularly known as Sarson ka Tel in India and mustard seeds along with mustard oil are key ingredients found in every Indian kitchen. Mustard oil enhances the taste of the food along with transparently adorning the food with lots of health benefits. It also has various other health benefits for human body.

Nutrition: Mustard oil consists of about 60% monounsaturated fatty acids(MUFA) (42% erucic acid and 12% oleic acid); about 21% polyunsaturated fats(PUFA) (6% the omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid(ALA) and 15% omega-6 linoleic acid(LA)) and about 12% saturated fats. This optimum ratio of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids and low content of saturated fats makes mustard oil more beneficial and preferable over several other oils available in the market. Let us know the reasons behind Mustard Oil being preferable over other oils:

Reduces the effect of cough and cold

Mustard oil is used to cure cold, cough and other respiratory illnesses and allergies. Inhaling steam containing mustard oil has shown to clear respiratory congestion. Also, cough and cold could be soothed if a mixture prepared with the help of heated mustard oil, garlic cloves and 1 teaspoon of ajwain is massaged on the feet. It is also beneficial for patients suffering from sinusitis.

Anti-bacterial, Anti-fungal & Anti-carcinogenic Properties

Mustard oil contains Glucosinolate, which accounts for antibacterial, fungicidal and cancer prevention qualities, it serves as a therapeutic antibiotic for human health. It provides protection against colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers.

Strengthens RBCs and Acts as a Stimulant

Mustard oil helps to reduce cholesterol and improves the membrane structure of Red Blood Cells.Mustard oil is a natural stimulant that is known to stimulate the sweat glands, which eventually improves blood circulation throughout the body. It also helps to normalize body temperature and remove toxins from the body.

It increases blood circulation in the entire body, by relieving and rejuvenating stressed and overworked muscles.

Provides Relief from Joint Pain & Arthritis

Mustard oil massage helps in relieving joint and muscle aches. A research says that arthritis patients also claim to have experienced relief and comfort after a mustard oil massage.

Boosts Immunity and Reduces Diabetic Hazards

Mustard oil consists of an optimum range of omega-3, omega-6 fatty acids and vitamin E; which provides the required nutritive value and boosts the immune system. Amount of vitamin E present in the alpha-tocopherol in mustard oil can control diabetic hazards.

Boosts Appetite

Mustard oil is extremely useful for those who are looking forward to stabilize their body weights. It boosts the appetite by pumping the stomach; it also facilitates the secretion of gastric juices and bile which is known to create the feeling of hunger.

May slow the growth of cancer cells

It has been proven through a research study that mustard oil may also help in slowing down the growth and spread of certain types of cancer cells in human body.

Also, Trans fat is the major cause of insulin failure and high oxidation of fat. The absence of trans fat in mustard oil helps to maintain insulin levels, which eventually regulates blood sugar levels.

Highlights:

Mustard oil is effective massage oil.

It promotes oral health.

Mustard oil promotes hair growth. It contains alpha fatty acids that hydrate the hair, keeps the hair lively and help them to grow faster.

Mustard oil is good for skin. It is a great source of vitamin B complex, vitamin A, vitamin E, calcium, protein and omega 3 fatty acids. This reduces fine lines and wrinkles. It also helps to remove tan from the skin. Mustard oil also works wonders if you have chapped lips.

It is used as a mosquito repellent.

