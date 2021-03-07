Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (Windlas), a leading Indian pharmaceutical contract drug development and manufacturing organization, in partnership with Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (Mateon), a US-based oncology company focusing on TGF-β inhibitors as therapies against cancers and infectious diseases, today launched an innovative drug-device therapy PulmoHeal + ARTIHealth as a complete respiratory wellness solution.

In a first, the AI-app based platform ARTIHealth™, developed by Mateon Therapeutics will enable patients to monitor progress of their respiratory function over the time by enabling them to upload daily cough and speech recording and receiving feedback on the health of their lungs. The platform is a self-assessment and monitoring tool that provides >90% accurate feedback used for suitable self-care and remote healthcare. This is part of a long-term joint development agreement with IBM Watson Health Research and Mateon.

PulmoHeal™, is the first FSSAI-approved health supplement developed from extract of the indigenous plant Artemisia. The active component of PulmoHealTM, Artemisinin, has been known to exhibit multiple pharmacological activity against inflammation, viral infections, and lung damage.

The platform will also collect large-scale, clinical data through a post marketing survey (PMS) platform through which we are empowering consumers and patients as active participants in the development of PulmoHeal for future indications including COVID-19, COPD, and asthma.

Interim results from the clinical study called ARTI-19 conducted by Windlas and Mateon suggest PulmoHeal to be highly effective in significantly reducing respiratory distress and has demonstrated efficacy against COVID-19 as well. The clinical data suggests that PulmoHealTM efficacy is statistically significant and more than doubles the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients. These results have been published in prestigious peer-reviewed journals Frontiers in Pharmacology and Clinical Investigations.

The companies completed their clinical study ARTI-19, “a prospective, randomized, multi-center, open-label, interventional study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of artemisinin in treatment of adult subjects for COVID-19”. The trials were carried out on 120 patients across three hospitals in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.