Shilpa Shetty is among those few actresses who has managed to look young and gorgeous even at the age of 44. The mother of a son has crafted herself well in personality and looks since the very beginning of her first film Baazigar, that came in 1993. The actress who’s been a fitness icon ever since she sashayed into the industry swears by yoga and practices it for about an hour, at least 3 to 4 times a week.

Recently, the actress shared her video from Monday motivation chart which is taking the Internet by a storm. On Monday morning, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a clip from her yoga sessions. She can be seen explaining the exercise for knees, legs and glutes.

Dressed in a pink and brown yoga outfit, the actress also wrote a long paragraph on her Monday motivation video. She wrote, “The first Monday of the last month of the last year of the decade calls for a special kind of #MondayMotivation. Choosing to stay fit and encouraging my loved ones to do the same is the best gift one can give. Once we cross a certain age, we tend to stop giving our body the kind of mobility it needs to stay agile and strong. This fitness routine ‘looks’ quite simple, but it gets the job done and HOW! It’s great for your knees, legs and glutes; and works on boosting your body’s endurance, strength and flexibility. You can start with 5 rounds, gradually increasing the number. Simple movement but get results (sic).”

Having one of the perfect bodies in the film fraternity, a greater credit goes to Shilpa’s love towards Yoga. She has worked very hard to achieve the body that she has. Not only her figure but the actress also has lovely porcelain skin, exquisite smile and her luscious locks add more to her beauty.