Vibrant Africa, the Rising Rhythm reinstate spirit of ‘Vasudev Kutumbkam’

Keeping in view the ancient mantra of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’ or One World Family, the Art of Living’s Africa chapter held a grand Cultural Festival 2022 titled Vibrant Africa-The Rising Rhythm.

At the festival, traditional folk musicians, singers, African performers of international repute from all the African countries came together to present their art forms.

The programme was aimed to celebrate art, harmony, love, and unity in diversity in the presence of global spiritual master, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

During the occasion, Gurudev enlightened and took the attendees through a deep blissful meditation too.

“Culture is like the breath of humanity, we have to nurture it, honor it and we have to pass it on to the next generation,” Gurudev said in his Nigerian address.

“Without culture no society can exist and no society can be vibrant,” he added.

The dignitaries present included H. E Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria.

Also HRM Ooni of Ife, HRM Oba Oni of Lekki Land, HRM Oba Onimedu of Orimedu land, HRM Oba Dokun Thompson, Chief Abayomi Daramola Balogun of Oniru Kingdom and Mr. Ajay from office of High Commission of India were also present.

The prominent artists from the continent who were present included popular African singer and songwriter, Darey Art Alade; singer Waje; Time Dakolo, Naomi Mac, Lov’n Serenades and Nigerian actress Nancy Isime.

Gurudev is on a maiden 4-nation visit to African countries of Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda and Tanzania.

On his maiden visit to Ghana, Gurudev was received warmly by President H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, who showed support for Art of Living initiatives in Africa.

The president has also welcomed The Art of Living to initiate programs in areas of ayurveda, agriculture, youth skills training and prison programs, with an aim to uplift the mental health and well-being of people in the country.

Gurudev was invited to address and lead a meditation for diplomats and government officials at the Indian High Commission in Ghana.

Gurudev also called on the Government of Ghana to establish Happiness Centres across the country to help people overcome stress and help spread positivity.

At an event titled Happiness 3.0, Gurudev said, “Creating a happy society does not just depend on creating the right conditions, but also creating the right institutions for discovering those conditions.” Besides, Gurudev inaugurated Academic City University College in Accra along with Vice President of Ghana H.E. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Gurudev in his interaction with The Catalyst, Dr. Lanre Olusola discussed several matters from organizational growth, community development, building human capacity, changing mindset and developing emotional resilience in Nigeria.

“I was pleased to host a delegation from the Art of Living in India, led by the Global Ambassador for peace – Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar,” said Oba Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal, the king of Iru Kingdom.

The Art of Living has reached over 2.3 million Africans and united 22 African countries through peace campaigns.

The organization has been teaching Happiness and Youth Leadership Training Programs in Nigeria for more than 10 years and has impacted thousands of people in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano, Kaduna, Abuja, Enugu, and Delta States.