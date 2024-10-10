Globally acknowledging some of the most thought provoking and beautifully crafted Durga Puja pandals and idols this year, The Art of Living announced the results of the Majestic Pandal Contest, held for the first time.

The results for the contest were declared here today. The five pandals that have been selected in the Best Durga Puja Mandap category are Naktala Udayan Sangha, SB Park Sarbojanin, Behala Friends’ Club, Santoshpur Lake Pally, and Nabaliapara United Club. The five puja pandals selected for Best Protima are Behala Notun Dal, Suruchi Sangha, Maitri Sangha, Tridhara Sammilani and Bibek Sangha.

The award along with a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh will be conferred by The Art of Living in partnership with World Forum for Art and Culture and Sri Sri Tattva in a public event on 16th October.

Advertisement