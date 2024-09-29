Art of Living volunteers give assistance in flood-ravaged districts

Over 100 Art of Living volunteers have been working along with the local residents to provide dry food and other relief materials in the flood-ravaged southern districts of Bengal, particularly the most affected areas like Khanakul Block 1 and 2 in Hooghly and Panskura in East Midnapore.

As rains continue to batter many parts of the state, locals have been moved to safer locations such as primary schools, NGO offices and libraries.

“In this difficult time, the Art of Living stands with the families affected by the floods. Our volunteers are working round the clock to provide any assistance needed in the flood-affected areas,” said Aloke Beriwala, apex member of The Art of Living Trust West Bengal.

In an ongoing activity, The Art of Living volunteers have cooked and fed rice, lentils (khichdi) and vegetable curry to over 2,300 people so far through its community kitchen. Along with this, dry food has been provided to 2,250 families which include rice (1 kg), corn flakes (1 kg), sugar candies (batasa) and jaggery, potatoes (1 kg), soya chunks (100 grams), biscuits and water bottles (2 litres.)

The Art of Living’s relief work is already underway in Khanakul Block 1 and 2 in Hooghly district, and Panskura in East Midnapore district. More relief work is beginning soon in the Pusura and Debra areas.