Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol has been maintaining distance from Bollywood films ever since he has been busy in his new business.

The Bollywood icon is coming up with a new farm-to-fork restaurant named ‘He-Man’, which will be inaugurated on Valentine’s Day. On Wednesday, the superstar took to his official Instagram handle to announce his new venture. Sharing an e-invite note with a logo, the actor wrote, “Dear friends, after the success of my restaurant “Garam Dharam Dhaba” now I’m announcing a first ever Farm to Fork restaurant called ‘He Man’, friends, I truly appreciate your love, respect and belonging towards me .love you all…your Dharam (sic).”

This is Dharmendra’s second restaurant after the popular Garam Dharam Dhaba. He-Man will open on the Karnal Highway.

Dharmendra has been working hard to set up his farm-to-fork restaurant for a while now. He keeps sharing videos on social media of his farm, with farmers displaying fresh vegetables like cabbages, gourd, beetroot, brinjals, ladies fingers and fruits.