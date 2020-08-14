It’s been six months now since we have been confined to the four corners of our home. With no outings, we have been working from home in our loose pyjamas or sometimes night suits, working all day. This has surely made our lives boring and dull. But wait!

It’s time to shun the boring pyjamas and shift to comfy yet work-appropriate workwear. Finding the right piece that you can juggle your household chores in but yet look all composed is just a click away. Here are four outfit ideas to ace the fashion game right from your bed.

Prints: The way to go

Indian prints have a charm of their own and one can never go wrong with them. Prints are back in fashion and pop out on a pastel coloured kurti. Add a silver oxidised necklace to complete the look.

Flowy dresses that comfy yet chic

Being at home in our pyjamas all day long, we have now become used to the comfort so why not continue that with a nice flowy dress while working from home? A tyre dress makes a perfect combination of style and comfort, perfect for maintaining your cool while looking super cool.

Win it with white

When in doubt, white it out! White makes up for the perfect colour for any occasion and the best part is you can drag up on a style scale with adding your own fun twist to it. To add a pop of colour, pair it up with a bright coloured dupatta or to keep it minimalistic, pair it up with a simple white lower. There is so much one can do!

Twin to win

Pair your favourite kurtas with your colleagues and twin till you win best friend goals at work.

Also, one can opt for basic wears such as coral palazzos, striped skirts, silk trousers, etc. So, get away from that dullness and slay this freshness like a pro.