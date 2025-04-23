PM Package employees in Kashmir ordered to work from home

Following the targeted killing of 26 tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam, the Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered that employees engaged under the PM Package in Kashmir shall work from home this week.

The order has been issued by the chief education officer (CEO), Baramulla, keeping in view the safety of the PM Package employees. Kashmiri Pandit migrants have mostly been employed under the scheme.

The CEO has ordered that “all employees engaged under the PM Package are hereby directed to work from home for the duration of this week with immediate effect up to Sunday (i.e. 27-04-2025)”.

