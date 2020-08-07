They say a family that laughs together, stays together. Well, that feeling certainly holds true in these trying times as one looks for ways to keep themselves entertained. There is no better way to make the most of one’s time spent indoors than by watching a comedy show with loved ones to drive away the lockdown blues. Here are five comedy shows that you can binge-watch with your family to lighten up your mood and smile from ear to ear this weekend.

Amazon Funnies

There’s nothing better than 14 stand-up comedians joining hands to spread some laughter in these trying times. The show is all set to stream on 7th August, 10 am onwards on Amazon Prime. From topics like dealing with a breakup and scenes from a wedding, amongst others, this Prime Day Special is sure to make you go ROFL.

Vir Das for India

After releasing two comedy specials on Netflix – Losing It and Abroad Understanding, Vir Das released another special, titled Vir Das for India a few months ago. In his set, the comedian-turned-actor reflects on his life spent growing up in India. From Parle G to Old Monk to chyawanprash, it’s Vir Das at his very best as he finds the funny side about the things that make us truly Indian.

Comicstaan

Comicstaan (Season 1 and 2) on Amazon Prime Video is a reality show that features a bunch of budding comedians who, under the guidance of Kaneez Surka, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, Abish Mathew, Sumukhi Suresh, Zakir Khan, Neeti Patla and Urooj Ashfaq, try different genres of comedy to make us laugh. In addition to their sets that’ll leave you in splits, you also get to see how these contestants rehearse for their shows and what goes on BTS into creating a perfect laughter-inducing set.

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill

In this Netflix show, Kanan goes through a letter he wrote when he was 15, which included a list of goals, as he evaluates how far he has come in life. Even though Kanan takes up a poignant tone in this 80-minute stand-up act, his subtle and witty comments rolled into one with each point makes everyone burst into laughter.

Pushpavalli

If you prefer a comedy show over a stand-up special, then Amazon Prime Video’s Pushpavalli is your go-to option. Starring Sumukhi Suresh, Pushpavalli follows the story of a girl who is obsessed with a boy like a crazy ex-girlfriend but has never dated him. The show is laced with witty one-liners and relatable situations, evoking bouts of laughter.