Perfect Weekend Getaways for August

A long weekend to unwind and relax is just around the corner. With Independence Day on Tuesday and a weekend just before, you will only have to take one off day from work to travel to some of the most splendid places and have a gala time!

The hype of weekend getaways is real as it helps you reset and rejuvenate before the monotonous life starts all over again. All of us might be going through those mid-year blues, so let’s gear up for the delightful weekend and have some fun while you’re at it. Whether you live in Delhi, Mumbai, or Bangalore, these getaway options are great to travel to with family and friends.

The gushing capital of the country, Delhi, has a lot to offer in itself. From fascinating historical monuments to markets and shopping streets, exploring Delhi is fun and adventurous. But, the people who live here want to get out of the traffic and the constant rush of life to spend some calming days elsewhere.

Neemrana

Neemrana is the perfect royal getaway, only 128 km away from Delhi! With its exquisite fort and glamorous resort stay options, this place is a haven for people who need a touch of pampering and luxury while on vacation. The array of activities available here is astonishing, right from vintage car rides and spa treatments to zip lining and adventure sports, there is something for everyone. The fort-palace is a must-visit spot as its charm and allure are unmatched.

Bir-Billing

If you like your holidays full of road trips, scooter rides, adventure sports, and breathtaking views, then look no further than Bir-Billing. This Himachal Pradesh town is perfect for adrenaline junkies as they can paraglide, bungee jump, and even go on dangerous hikes to get their blood pumping. Apart from that, the Gunehar waterfall is a marvel to behold, so don’t forget to visit that. You are bound to have a tranquil weekend in the embrace of the Himalayas as you ride around on a scooter to explore the hill station.

Mumbai is known as the city that never sleeps. Honestly enough, the fast-paced life of the city can exhaust anyone within months. So when such a golden opportunity comes along, we hope everyone makes the most of it and travels to someplace away from the bustle of routine life.

Kamshet

This majestic hill station is 105 km away from Mumbai. While Mumbaikars cannot travel to Bir for a weekend to enjoy paragliding, they can surely go to Kamshet, the southern India hotspot for adventure activities. You can indulge in any sport from rock climbing and paragliding to boating and trekking. If adventure is not your cup of tea, you can just hike up to the hills and take in the glorious view of the adjacent areas. There are several resorts and hotels to choose from too.

Alibaug

Situated just 95 km away from the city, Alibaug is a great weekend getaway. Outdoorsy and adventurous, it offers everything people miss in their regular city lives. You can lounge around and soak in the sun on the beach or go for more fun and adrenaline-filled water sports. The beach town has a serene vibe that will instantly put you at peace. To ignite a curious spark, you can also visit the nearby Kolaba fort to admire carvings and historical structures. A beautiful lighthouse is also visible from the town, giving it a quirky, rustic feel.

The Indian Silicon Valley, Bangalore, is always on the move. With the booming tech vertical of the world, India is keeping up and developing Bangalore as the tech capital of the country. Given the rapid development and urbanization, the city has its own set of troubles that residents want to get away from and have a few days of unparalleled comfort.

Coorg

The picturesque atmosphere of Coorg is extremely inviting and charming. Just a 5-hour drive away from the city, it makes for a splendid weekend trip. Nagarhole National Park and Abbey Falls are must-see spots in the area as they transport you to another place altogether. Apart from that, don’t miss out on the majestic Madikeri Fort which boasts massive elephants at the entrance. Coorg is the ideal blend of historical marvels and natural beauty.

Yelagiri

With Ooty and others becoming commercialized and mainstream, you can try visiting Yelagiri Hills to get away from everything and everyone. A truly secluded place, it offers immense peace and quiet for you to refresh and recharge. Along with beautiful views from the hills, you can also enjoy adventure sports and lose yourself in the wonder of nature. There are plenty of temples dotted across the place if you like to relax in the divine presence. Moreover, Yelagiri is majestic throughout the year, so you can visit it anytime you like.