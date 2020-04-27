Amidst Coronavirus, people from all over have been urging everyone to stay at home to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, Google Doodle have also been urging everyone to stay at home and spend the extra time by playing games shared by them.

Due to the nationwide lockdown across countries, everyone is in home quarantine and are looking for different ways to kill the extra time that they have on their hands. So, Google doodle has the perfect solution for everyone.

Google is sharing games as doodle and urging people to stay at home and stay safe while playing these. Today’s animation features a young kid dressed as one of the O’s from the word Google. The kid is sitting on the computer and playing a game. The text on the doodle reads, “Stay and play at home with popular past Google Doodles: Coding (2017).”

If you click on the interactive doodle it takes you to a game that was originally shared by Google in the year 2017 to celebrate 50 years of kids coding. The game features a rabbit and various carrots placed around him, which have to be collected.

Google revealed the main motive behind this step. While explaining the decision to share old games, they wrote, “As Covid-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!”

The entire series will feature a total of 10 such games.