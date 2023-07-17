Who is Eunice Newton Foote? All about the scientist on Google doodle and the Greenhouse effect

Google is commemorating the 204th birth anniversary of Eunice Newton Foote with a captivating slideshow doodle. This remarkable celebration shines a spotlight on Foote, an American scientist whose groundbreaking work in climate science is often overlooked.

Born on July 17, 1819, in Goshen, Connecticut, Foote was a true trailblazer. Despite living in an era when scientific opportunities for women were limited, she fearlessly pursued her passion for science and made remarkable discoveries. Foote’s experiments led her to a groundbreaking conclusion: certain gases warmed when exposed to sunlight, and increasing levels of carbon dioxide could alter atmospheric temperature and potentially impact climate. Today, this phenomenon is widely known as the “Greenhouse effect.”

Foote’s journey was not without challenges. During her time, women were largely excluded from the scientific community. Nevertheless, undeterred by societal norms, Foote conducted her own experiments. Using mercury thermometers placed in glass cylinders, she observed that the cylinder containing carbon dioxide experienced the most significant heating effect under sunlight. In doing so, Foote became the first scientist to establish a connection between rising carbon dioxide levels and atmospheric warming.

Beyond her pioneering work in climate science, Foote was a woman of many talents. In 1860, she applied for a patent in her own name for a single-piece, vulcanized rubber shoe and boot insert, designed to prevent footwear from squeaking. Her inventive spirit extended to other domains as well, including an innovative cylinder-style paper-making machine and a strapless skate.

Foote’s contributions to women’s rights were also noteworthy. She attended the historic 1848 Seneca Falls Convention, a pivotal event in the fight for women’s rights. Foote and her husband, Elisha, signed the convention’s Declaration of Sentiments, which called for equal rights and suffrage. Although her research on the greenhouse effect was presented at the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 1856, it did not receive widespread recognition due to prevailing biases of the time. Nonetheless, her story serves as a reminder of the invaluable contributions of women scientists throughout history.

Eunice Newton Foote passed away in 1888, but her legacy lives on. In recent years, her significant contributions to climate science have gained renewed recognition as her story has been rediscovered and acknowledged. Foote’s pioneering experiments on the greenhouse effect laid the foundation for future research in climate science, an increasingly crucial field in understanding our ever-changing planet.

Google’s celebratory slideshow doodle is a fitting tribute to honor the exceptional achievements of Eunice Newton Foote, ensuring that her name and her invaluable contributions are remembered and appreciated by people around the world.