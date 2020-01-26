India is all set to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on January 26, 2020. Three years after gaining independence from the Britishers on August 15th, 1947, India’s constitution came into effect on January 26th, 1950. January 26th was chosen as the Republic Day because in 1929 the Declaration of Indian Independence was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress as opposed to the Dominion status offered by the British Regime. Republic Day celebrations are held in New Delhi, at Rajpath before the President of India and a head of state or government of another country as the state guest of honour.

Here are some of the wishes, greetings, quotes, WhatsApp, SMS, images that you can send to your loved ones on this special day.

May you have happiness to make you sweet, trials to make you strong, sorrow to keep you human and hope to bring joy to our nation. Happy Republic Day!

Whether you be young or old, tall or short, light skin or dark skin, we all must come together to show the whole world that this nation is the best nation under the sun! Happy Republic Day to you and your loved ones!

Independence is a wonderful gift from God. May our nation remain independent and prosperous forever. Happy Republic Day to you!

Be proud that you live in a country that has such a rich history and heritage. Happy Republic Day!

Everyone who is born in this great land has only one identity – we are all Indians. Happy Republic Day!

Freedom in the mind, strength in the words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts. Let’s salute our India on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day!

We the youth of India should take, the pledge that till our last breath be will fight against terrorism, we will fight against corruption. We will protect our mother India with all we have, Jai Hind! Happy Republic Day!

Images to share