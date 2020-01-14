Hygge is a Danish word to describe the feeling of deep contentment and cosiness. In other words, hygge is all about enjoying life’s simple pleasures. And what better way to experience it than hanging out with your friends and exploring new places? If you are in metropolitan cities, you are lucky as they offer a diverse range of places to hang out with friends. Be it shopping, cuisine, adventure, heritage or entertainment, these cities will never disappoint you. Here are some places to go and enjoy with friends this weekend.

Imperfecto Patio

Imperfecto Patio presents pioneer of Indian pop music Euphoria, performing live and loud. The concert promises to be a unique amalgamation of Indian and Western musical influences to provide a pleasing sound to the ears.

What: Euphoria Performance Live

Where: Imperfecto Patio, M2K Corporate Business Park, Sector 51, Gurugram

When: Saturday, 18th January 2020

Time: 08:00 PM onwards

Moonstone Hammock

Bringing you White Nights camping with a twist! The cool winter breeze makes for the perfect opportunity for some kite flying this Makar Sankranti! Show off your kite flying expertise and give it your all- the winner will be rewarded with special goodies and delicious sweets.

What: Kai Po Che White Nights

Where: Moonstone Hammock, Karjat

When: Saturday, 18th January 2020

Cost: Rs 3129 onwards

Radisson Blu Faridabad

Come and savour the delicacies at Punjabi Food Festival to pamper your taste buds with authentic flavours of Punjab like Sarson ka Saag, Makki ki Roti, Bhatinda De Mutton Curry, Shakarkandi ki Chaat, Makki aur Pudina ka Shorba, Gond ke Laddu and more.

What: Punjabi Food Festival

Where: Broadway at Radisson Blu Hotel Faridabad

When: January 10th-January 19th

Time: 7 PM onwards