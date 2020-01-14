Hygge is a Danish word to describe the feeling of deep contentment and cosiness. In other words, hygge is all about enjoying life’s simple pleasures. And what better way to experience it than hanging out with your friends and exploring new places? If you are in metropolitan cities, you are lucky as they offer a diverse range of places to hang out with friends. Be it shopping, cuisine, adventure, heritage or entertainment, these cities will never disappoint you. Here are some places to go and enjoy with friends this weekend.
Imperfecto Patio
Imperfecto Patio presents pioneer of Indian pop music Euphoria, performing live and loud. The concert promises to be a unique amalgamation of Indian and Western musical influences to provide a pleasing sound to the ears.
What: Euphoria Performance Live
Where: Imperfecto Patio, M2K Corporate Business Park, Sector 51, Gurugram
When: Saturday, 18th January 2020
Time: 08:00 PM onwards
Moonstone Hammock
Bringing you White Nights camping with a twist! The cool winter breeze makes for the perfect opportunity for some kite flying this Makar Sankranti! Show off your kite flying expertise and give it your all- the winner will be rewarded with special goodies and delicious sweets.
What: Kai Po Che White Nights
Where: Moonstone Hammock, Karjat
When: Saturday, 18th January 2020
Cost: Rs 3129 onwards
Radisson Blu Faridabad
Come and savour the delicacies at Punjabi Food Festival to pamper your taste buds with authentic flavours of Punjab like Sarson ka Saag, Makki ki Roti, Bhatinda De Mutton Curry, Shakarkandi ki Chaat, Makki aur Pudina ka Shorba, Gond ke Laddu and more.
What: Punjabi Food Festival
Where: Broadway at Radisson Blu Hotel Faridabad
When: January 10th-January 19th
Time: 7 PM onwards