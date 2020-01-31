The ‘Love month’ is just a day away. You must have started hunting for some of the best places to take your beloved and spend some time with them. We’ve got you covered. We have dug out some best places where you can take your beloved and kickstart the love month with them.

Imperfecto Patio

Sway to the acoustic performance of Fusion Addiction at your Imperfecto Patio on Saturday Night! With Hardik Dogra on the guitar, Akash Chauhan with his melodious voice, and Clint Williams’ drum beats, the Fusion Addiction band belts out music ranging from Indian Rock, Sufi, Bollywood and Punjabi folk with a unique approach and promises to stir up emotions hidden deep within, surfacing them into a beautiful memory.

What: Fusion Addiction Band Performance Live

Where: Imperfecto Patio, M2K Corporate Business Park, Sector 51, Gurugram

When: Saturday, 01st February 2020

Timings: 08:00 PM onwards

India Art Fair

The twelfth edition of the annual “India Art Fair” is showcasing over 75 Indian and International galleries, some of which include new commissions that have rarely or never been presented before. The fair will also feature artist talks, performances, collector masterclasses and walk-throughs.

What: Select CITYWALK X Indian Art Fair

Where: NSIC Ground, Okhla

When: 30th January 2020 to 2nd February 2020

Timings: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM