Happy Earth Day to all! Today is 22nd April and it is the birthday of mother earth. The whole earth is our home. It provides us food, shelter, water, air and everything we need to survive. Allow it to be alive so that you can survive.

Few things which we as humans should make an indispensable part of our life to save the earth include:

Stop destroying the natural environment. Do your bit to stop pollution in order to keep the environment clean for you as well as other living beings on the planet like plants and animals. For example, avoid using cars as much as possible. Walk or ride a bicycle for short distances. Carpool whenever possible. It will reduce air pollution. Follow the three R’s- reduce, reuse and recycle to prevent and reduce land and water pollution as it will cut down on the amount of waste we throw away. Use reusable bottles and eco- friendly shopping bags to discourage plastic use

Do not waste natural resources like water. Listen to the screams of these resources to save them. Your small efforts can contribute a lot like turning off the tap while brushing your teeth or scraping the dirty utensils or whenever the water is not in use. Unplug the gadget chargers and electronic devices when not in use. Turn off the lights when nobody is in the room.

Do not create things that are bad for the earth. These things cause harm not only to the earth and nature but to you too by destroying the creations of the earth and its environment.

Explore the ideas to keep the earth alive and healthy. The earth takes care of us. We should also take care of it by acting cautiously in its favour. For example, use eco-friendly goods made in sustainable ways.

Love the earth for how it is. Do not try to change it for your convenience or to see it in a certain way you want to. Everything on the earth changes or grows at the pace and in the way it needs to. Give the earth its own space to live and grow. Do not try to interrupt in natural changes with your actions. Any distortion caused to the earth would harm you more than anything else.

Spread the word and educate others to save the earth. It can be done through social media or through any other effective channel of mass communication.

Every living being on this earth has a right to live peacefully and naturally. However, we as humans are the culprit of disturbing and destroying the earth. The earth produces life and expects to be fed back by the things it creates. It is our responsibility to give back what earth has given us. Think about you and your future generations today. Save earth, save life!

If we destroy our environment, we destroy the earth for ourselves, making it impossible for humans and many other species to live. And yet the earth will live on in some form. Allow the earth to nurture us in its natural state. Begin from your own home to stop pollution and destroying the nature. Let the future generations of the human race, animals and plants live. You can actually help the earth more than you can imagine.