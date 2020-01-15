Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy in the promotions of her new film Panga has launched her own production house, Manikarnika Films. Kangana took to her official Instagram handle to share some pics of herself with a caption, “Kangana charms us with her spellbinding guise embellished with ethnic jhumkas; captured at the inauguration of her New Studio today! #KanganaRanaut (sic).”

Meanwhile, the actress sister Rangoli Chandel took to her official Twitter handle to share pictures and videos of the same, announcing the launch.

Rangoli firstly posted some pictures from the puja ceremony and wrote, “Today we inaugurated Kangana’s studio, Manikarnika films Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht will look after legal and finance departments he studied film production in New York film academy (sic).”

She posted another picture of the Studio in Mumbai and wrote, “This is Kangana’s studio in Pali Hill prime location in Mumbai, she saw this dream 10 years ago and today we also saw it, if people can achieve everything with honesty and truth why do people do choti moti bundlebaazi and act so dishonest (sic).”

Later, Chandel shared a video showing the interiors of the production house. Alongside, she wrote, “There are three floors, only this one I am secretly posting, rest pls see in Elle Decor April May 2020 issue ….. thanks to Kangana who dared to dream and thanks to Shabnam Gupta who designed her dream (sic).”

Rangoli also shared a picture of Kangana playing with her niece.

It may be recalled that Kangana shared the credits for direction with South Indian director Krish for her film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen next in Ashwiny Iyer Tewari’s Panga, which will see her play a mother on a comeback trail as a kabaddi player. Kangana has also been shooting for her Tamil/Hindi bilingual Thalaivi, where she will play the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa.