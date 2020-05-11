Amidst the novel Coronavirus scare, everyone is expressing their gratitude to the frontline workers including doctors, nurses, policemen, etc. Recently, Eiffel Tower in Paris also paid tribute to emergency responders at the frontline of the novel Coronavirus outbreak.

On Sunday, a giant screen was installed in front of the Eiffel Tower that displayed the pictures of the emergency workers with the message, “Thankfully, you were there.”

The tribute was paid on the eve of France easing lockdown measures as shops, factories and some schools reopened.

International news agency AFP took to their Twitter handle and shared a video of a sparkling Eiffel Tower with the message, “Paris thanks those that are never thanked enough.”

The Eiffel Tower had also paid tribute to healthcare workers in March with a message for the people, “Stay home. Lights were placed on the Paris landmark that said “Merci,” which is French for Thank you in a tribute to emergency responders.

Meanwhile, France has allowed people to return to workplaces with strict social distancing measures after an eight-week lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The lockdown was lifted in France after the infection rate decreased. Over 26,000 people died in France due to Covid-19.