At least five people were killed and seven others injured in a building fire in the French city of Strasbourg on Thursday, according to the local fire service.

The firefighters responded to the incident at 1.16 am after receiving an alert that there was smoke in the seven-storey building.

Some 23 people were rescued and the fire was brought under control.

The cause of the blaze was under probe.

In 2019, at least eight people were killed and over 30 injured in a blaze in an eight-storey building in the French capital.

The 1970s building is situated on Rue Erlanger in the 16th district and near Bois de Bologne, a large public park, an area which houses upscale shops and restaurants and is popular with tourists.

Prominent landmarks nearby include the Trocadero overlooking the Eiffel Tower and Paris Saint-Germain’s home stadium.