Feeling the blues amidst the lockdown? It’s completely fine to be angry and irritated because your favourite comedian had to cancel his comedy tour. With the Coronavirus pandemic forcing people to stay indoors and ensure maximum safety by avoiding fun activities like attending a live comedy show, social distancing, it’s tough. Hakuna Matata! We’ve got you covered. Here are 5 comedy specials that you can stream and enjoy.
Vir Das
India’s popular comedian Vir Das has the most authentic insight into the Indian diaspora. Get set to smile from ear to ear as Vir makes you see Parle G and Old Monk in a whole new light along with dropping truth bombs in some hard-hitting political satire., Leaving ample food for thought in his hour-long Netflix special, here’s a show that will make you say “It Happens only in India”.
Naveen Richard
Amazon Prime Video’s new stand-up special under Amazon Funnies, sees Naveen perform an incredible set on observational comedy. After a fabulous performance as the awkward and frustrated Pankaj in Pushpavalli, Naveen takes you by surprise with a sweet reminder of the simple and innocent moments that one goes through every single day.
Kanan Gill and Kenny Sebastian
If you think we’re living in an apocalyptic time, wait till you see this show. With a hysterical set of absurd sketch comedy, this hour-long show on Amazon Prime Video will remind you of the people who you certainly want to practice social distancing with.
TAKE PART IN THE KANAN AND KENNY SKETCHY CHALLENGE! You have shown immense adulation and support for ‘Sketchy Behaviour’ on @primevideoin ! We want to engage with all of you who enjoyed it! So @kanangill & I want to challenge you to recreate a sketchy sketch or even change it to your liking and send it to us! We will react to it and will have a special prize for the top 3 sketches we liked! How to participate: Upload the video on Instagram using the title Kanan and Kenny Sketchy Challenge. Tag me, Kanan and @primevideoin on insta (for other platforms upload it there and link it to us through Instagram). Can’t wait to see your entries! ENTRIES CLOSE BY 24TH MARCH ! #UseYourPhoneAndRecord #OutMetaUs #RecreateSketchy #AlternateEndingsWelcome #sketchybehaviour
Rohan Joshi
While we sit in self-isolation, Rohan’s first stand-up special will help push the envelope to be more self-aware. Delivering some good laughs in his quirky style, this one-hour hilarious special on Amazon Prime Video is all you need to crack you up.
Wake N Bake is my first ever stand-up special and as you may have guessed from the title, it’s a heartwarming personal story about the age-old tradition of a family waking up together and then making bread together for breakfast to foster love. Looool jk it’s just a collection of many stupid jokes. Releasing this Friday, January 10th!
Trevor Noah
After much anticipation of wanting the Daily Show host to put a tick mark/check next to his tour to India, people were disheartened to hear about the cancellation. As disappointing this news was, it’s a great time to revisit the comic’s previous work with this Netflix special and hope for an even more exciting show once this storm has passed.
There are many more hilarious specials where our favourite comedians are just waiting to make you laugh and ease your worries. So, stream away because we could all use a laugh right now!