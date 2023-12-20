Hospitals across India on alert after cases of new Covid variant JN.1 found

Hospitals across India have been put on alert after multiple cases of Covid JN.1 variant were reported in several states even as experts allay fears of any major public health risk.

On Wednesday, the Centre said that a total of 21 cases of the new variant has been found in the country, including 19 from Goa and one each from Maharashtra and Kerala.

In Gujarat, there are 19 active cases of coronavirus and genome sequencing will be done to find their variant.

In view of the looming threat, mock drill was conducted in the state’s 5,700 hospitals, including government and private, between December 13 and 17.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a high-level review meeting with state and union territory health ministers on the preparedness of health facilities and services in view of the recent surge in respiratory diseases like influenza and COVID-19.

After the meeting, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that instructions have been given to the Health Department and necessary measures have been taken to ensure the situation does not increase.

“We have taken the necessary measures regarding Corona. Instructions have been given to the Health Department. The government will take care that it does not increase in any situation,” he said.

Delhi Health Minister Sourabh Bharadwaj said that even though the new variant is not very serious in nature, the government is making all the necessary arrangements.

“It’s a variant of Omicron. It is mild. It is infectious but not very serious in nature. Nevertheless, the government is making all necessary arrangements, such as oxygen cylinders, ventilator beds and isolation wards for patients — all these requirements are being reviewed again,” the Delhi health minister said.

Odisha Health Minister Niranjan Pujari said that the central health minister has given suggestions regarding the increase in cases of new Covid variant and the state government has ramped up testing.

“Union Minister had given the suggestion as COVID cases are rising…We are active and surveillance is being done. 2261 tests were done in the last 7 days but no cases were detected…Our preparedness is in place. We have ordered all districts to be prepared to face any situation. We are reviewing again and again,” Pujari said.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry officials said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is working on genome sequencing of the new JN.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified the JN.1 as a “variant of interest” but argued that it didn’t pose any major public health risk.

According to the latest Union Health Ministry Data, the active cases of coronavirus in India have increased to 2,311.