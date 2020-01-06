India is a land of culture, traditions, festivals and much more. Every month comes some religious event or festivals. Indian states boast of culturally rich dance and music festivals, held at different times of the year.

The most celebrated dance and music festivals can be seen near seaside temples, historical places, shrines, etc. The amalgamation between art and history, these festivals mark the cultural celebrations, ceremonious galas, and spectacular events, in the open-air atmos. If you’re also in search of some similar gala event, we have got you covered.

Check out the recent events happening near you and mark your presence along with your friends and family.

Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav

The 19th edition of Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav is dedicated to late PT. Ravi Shankar Ji.

When: January 9 to January 12

Timings: 6:30 PM onwards

Venue: Shankar Lal Hall, Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi

Udaipur World Music Festival 2020

Udaipur World Music Festival is a city-wide, multi-venue music festival featuring over 150 global artists and collaborations with participation from over 20 countries. This year, the festival seeks to celebrate the concept ‘We are the World: Unity in diversity’ at the Udaipur World Music Festival 2020.

What: Udaipur World Music Festival 2020

When: February 7 to February 9

Venue: Udaipur, Amber at Amet Haveli, Ambrai Ghat, Fateh Sagar Paal, Gandhi Ground