Treating fatty liver with Patanjali Ayurveda herbs

When excessive fat accumulates in the liver, a major organ in your body, it is often known as hepatic steatosis or fatty liver. Fatty liver is generally divided into two types: alcoholic fatty liver and nonalcoholic fatty liver. Alcoholic fatty liver, as the name suggests, occurs due to overconsumption of alcohol and presents specific symptoms like spider veins, jaundice, and an increased WBC count.

Nonalcoholic fatty liver can occur for several reasons, including obesity, poor lifestyle and dietary choices, and more. While there is no cure or medication for fatty liver, incorporating a few lifestyle changes can help minimize the damage. Ayurvedic herbs can be beneficial as they help balance out the toxins that damage the liver (the liver being a Pitta organ). Here is a compilation of Ayurvedic herbs that you could incorporate into your daily lifestyle to treat fatty liver.

Turmeric

Often denoted as the golden herb in the world of Ayurveda, turmeric is a potent herb that acts as more than just a flavor enhancer. Turmeric, with the presence of curcumin, aids in managing your health by removing toxins and detoxifying the liver. Curcumin has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which reduce inflammation, a common symptom of fatty liver.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is well known for keeping your liver healthy. Aloe vera not only nourishes the organ but detoxifies it as well. With its phytonutrients, aloe vera boosts immunity and protects the body from diseases.

Giloy

The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of giloy make it a potent herb for treating fatty liver. Inflammation and oxidative stress due to lifestyle habits are major reasons behind fatty liver, and while there is no cure, one could inhibit the process and initiate the repair process for the organ.

Triphala Churna

Liver damage can be rectified with the use of Triphala as it inhibits chemicals that could cause inflammation while simultaneously increasing antioxidant levels to fight free radicals. You can opt for Patanjali Divya Triphala Churna, which contains the goodness of three fruits: Amla, Haritaki, and Bibhitaki.

A few other Ayurvedic herbs to consider are garlic and curry leaves. While there is no definitive remedy for preventing further damage to the fatty liver, a diet free of saturated and trans fats, rich in vegetables and fruits, and regular exercise can help manage the condition better.