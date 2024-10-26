Annual Day of Patanjali Gurukulam celebrated with grandeur

The annual day celebrations of Patanjali Gurukulam was held with grandeur at the auditorium of Patanjali University.

On this occasion, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, the head of Patanjali University, highlighted that the ideological foundation of this year’s annual day celebration is ‘Education for Leadership’.

He remarked that two aspects are crucial in life — having a strong ideological foundation and living a life grounded in thoughts, values, and self-respect.

The theme of this celebration is a matter of pride and an embodiment of Indian culture, Ramdev said.

He further said that at Patanjali Gurukulam, students are trained not only in modern subjects but also in traditional fields such as the Vedas, philosophy, and grammar.

He expressed the desire to build the capacity within students to lead globally across various sectors.

Ramdev also acknowledged and appreciated the millions of families across the nation who aspire to nurture their children through institutions like Patanjali Gurukulam, Acharyakulam, Patanjali University, and the Indian Education Board.

He emphasised that their goal is to foster a strong character, leadership, and personality within students to honor their lineage and enhance the pride of India.

The Yoga guru reiterated that their mission is to build the same strength in students that Vidyaranya Swami instilled in Raja Krishnadevaraya.

During the event, Patanjali Gurukulam students performed plays on the lives of India’s spiritual and nationalist icons, such as Lord Rama, Birsa Munda, Rani Lakshmibai, Rani Velu Nachiyar, and others, filling the atmosphere with spirituality and nationalism.