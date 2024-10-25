Patanjali commits 1,000 cr to boost Madhya Pradesh agriculture

Madhya Pradesh is actively promoting investment through a series of Regional Industry Conclaves, with the latest event held in Rewa on Wednesday. So far, these initiatives have attracted investment proposals totaling ₹58,000 crore across four conclaves. The Rewa event in Madhya Pradesh saw participation from around 4,000 industrialists and representatives, including prominent names like the Adani Group, Birla Group, Dalmia, Balaji, and Patanjali.

Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali made a notable announcement, pledging to purchase wheat directly from Madhya Pradesh farmers. Patanjali, known for its commitment to supporting agricultural growth, plans to invest ₹1,000 crore in the Vindhya region, with a focus on wheat procurement. This decision is anticipated to boost local agricultural income, particularly for farmers known for growing Sharbati wheat, a high-quality variety that has earned Madhya Pradesh a unique reputation in the Indian grain market.

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव जी की दूरदर्शी सोच का परिणाम रीजनल इंडस्ट्री कॉन्क्लेव है। देश में इस तरह का यह पहला प्रयास है। Advertisement मध्यप्रदेश में उद्योगों की स्थापना के लिए अनुकूल वातावरण है। यहां उद्योगपतियों के लिए निवेश की अपार संभावनाएं हैं। पतंजलि ग्रुप यहां खाद्य प्रसंस्करण,… pic.twitter.com/5dA3sbBdWb — Jansampark MP (@JansamparkMP) October 23, 2024

During the event, various industrialists shared their perspectives on investment potential in Madhya Pradesh. Acharya Balkrishna emphasized the state’s immense possibilities for industry growth, citing the hardworking nature and patience of the Vindhya people.

He mentioned that Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla personally traveled to Haridwar to invite him, showcasing the state’s enthusiasm in fostering a business-friendly environment. Balkrishna also highlighted that the region is a major producer of food crops like mustard, with opportunities to scale up mustard and sunflower oil production.

Patanjali plans to set up a large processing plant about 70 kilometers from Rewa, a move expected to generate employment and promote the local economy. In addition to its investments in food processing, Patanjali expressed interest in developing the Vindhya area into a major tourism hub and exploring the potential for an IT park, signaling diverse opportunities for the region’s development.

Acharya Balkrishna credited the Regional Industry Conclave to Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav’s forward-thinking approach. He praised Madhya Pradesh’s investment-friendly environment, which makes it an attractive location for businesses. Patanjali’s vision includes expanding its work in food processing, pharmaceuticals, information technology, tourism, and solar energy across the state.

According to Balkrishna, Sharbati wheat is a national asset, and Patanjali aims to double farmer income by ensuring fair prices for their produce. The company’s initiative aligns with Madhya Pradesh’s agricultural legacy, which has seen record wheat production and continues to be a significant contributor to India’s food security.