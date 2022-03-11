Top 10 ways to reuse a wine bottle

Recycling unwanted wine bottles is of course a must. Glass is 100% recyclable and can be endlessly reprocessed with no loss of quality, helping to conserve non-renewable fossil fuels and reduce the emission of harmful gasses into the atmosphere.

However in the spirit of upcycling, where old products are given a new lease of life rather than being recycled, why not consider turning your empty bottles into a nifty gadget, decorative feature or even a piece of furniture? You would be amazed at the number of ways in which a wine bottle can be put to good use, long after you have enjoyed its contents.

We have scoured the web to bring you some of the most creative uses for your empties.

Just scroll down and find your suitable ways:

Repurpose a Wine Bottle Into a Hanging Light

The most impressive way people upcycle wine bottles is by using them in completely unexpected applications. Since wine bottles are made of glass, there’s no saying that they couldn’t be used as a lampshade or a hanging light fixture.

Spray Paint an Ombre Effect

There are so many versatile ways you can paint wine bottles. This technique adds an ombre effect that successfully conceals the wine bottle and makes it look like an expensive vase.

Flatten a Wine Bottle to Make a Platter

Flattening glass bottles is also known as slumping. There are a few different ways to do it, but one of the most common involves the use of a kiln.

Layer Colored Marbles Inside a Wine Bottle Outdoor Torch

This wine bottle craft is one you will want to pull out every spring to use on your patio and in your backyard. These outdoor torches will add light and ambience to your outdoor space.

Hand Paint Intricate Details to Make a Boho Centerpiece

Decorate a set of three wine bottles with different white accents for an eclectic grouping of vases. Get creative, but if you can’t think of any ideas, pick up some laces, stencils, and 3D stickers to get started.