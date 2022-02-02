Unusual uses of teabag which you might not be knowing

Tea is one of the most universally loved drinks in the world. Most people use tea bags to make their tea. Prepackaged tea bags are available in various flavors, such as green tea, black tea, and white tea.

After brewing a warm cup of tea, tossing the tea bag into the trash is the most natural thing to do. But do you know that we can do many amazing and unusual things with the teabag (whether it is a new or used one)? Teabags can be used as a household cleanup to DIY beauty and even gardening.

Other than the classic method of placing tea bags on tired eyes to reduce puffiness, tea bags can also be used to fertilize your roses, relieve poison ivy rash, clean wood furniture, and more.

Here are five unusual but awesome things you can do with a used teabag before you toss it in the bin:

Bruise

Heal a bruise much faster with a soaked teabag. A bruise is caused by ruptured capillaries, the smallest blood vessels in the body. Teabags contain tannins, which constrict blood vessels, thereby stopping blood loss. The bruise eventually changes color and heals.

Burn

Whether it’s sunburn or razor burn, a soaked teabag can relieve the pain. Allow a couple of tea bags to cool after steeping and place them gently on the affected area. Do not rub, simply allow the skin to soak in residual liquid from the bag for a soothing sensation. Similarly, apply a teabag to rashes and insect bites to stop the itchiness.

Bleeding gums

A teabag is equally effective when it comes to sore or bleeding gums. Simply put a cold, used teabag over the affected area, will soon stop the bleeding and soon the swelling will reduce as well.

Wart

The tannic acid present in tea has bacteria-fighting properties which make it an effective tool to shrink warts much faster. Place a warm teabag on the wart for 10 minutes, repeat this routine a few times a day and you will notice the difference.

Puffiness

Soak a tea bag in warm water and place it on each eye for 20 minutes. This is a natural way to get rid of puffiness if you’re sleep-deprived. This will also treat your dark circles.