The most frequent question that arises in every newborn baby’s parents’ mind is how to take care of their baby’s skin in summer. Summers are never easy for anyone, especially with the current soaring temperatures across the world. Your baby is no different, and as a new parent, you are bound to be frantic and wondering how you go about keeping your baby cool during the summer.

Most parents have questions like- What do you feed them or how much do you bathe them? Yes, your grandmother may have some very solid home remedies for rashes, or you may be receiving other advice from various people on how to care for a newborn baby during the summer months. So here we are with some of the tips to care for your newborn baby.

Tips To Look After Your Newborn Baby’s Skin In Summer

1. Bathing

During the hot season, your baby may sweat. Bathing your baby regularly, at least twice a day or more, if your baby likes having a bath will keep her comfortable and help her sleep better. The water should be lukewarm and not too cold. Always check the water temperature before bathing your baby. Pay special attention to washing your baby’s neck, armpits, and all folds in your baby’s skin, while bathing. Pat your baby dry well afterward.

2. Cotton Wear

Ensure that you make your baby wear only cotton clothes that can breathe. Synthetic clothes may increase your baby’s discomfort and cause rashes.

3. Dehydration

Avoid getting your baby dehydrated. Even though your baby does not sweat, s/he loses fluids. Rapid breathing, restlessness, warm skin, and a flushed face are some signs of a baby being dehydrated. Babies below six months should not be given any water. They should just be nursed frequently.

4. Watch Out For Sunburns

If you have to step out in the sun, make your baby wear full sleeves and full pants made of light cotton. A wide-brimmed sun hat is also essential to protect your baby from direct sun.

5. Stay Indoors

To avoid heat rashes or prickly heat caused due to sweating and clogging of sweat glands, keep your baby indoors away from the heat as much as possible. Avoid carrying your baby for too long in a sling or a baby carrier, as this makes babies very hot and sweaty.