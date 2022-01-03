Tilkut-Pride of winter session

India is a country of festivals and each festival brings its accompanying rituals, including food practices. As the year begins in January everybody celebrates festivals like Lohri, Sankranti /Pongal, Basant Panchami, etc. When one thinks of Makar Sankranti, immediately it brings the memory of Tilkut, the sweet everybody eats, and shares, during the festival.

There is often a rational explanation, for the food and delicacies, people usually eat at the time of festivals. January is a cold month and it has festivals like Lohri /Sankranti; in which people usually take delicacies like Tilkut, chikki, date barfi, etc. Most of these foods have high calories and are quite energetic.

Tilkut is a regional sweet, commonly available in Bihar and Jharkhand. It is a sweet made with pounded sesame seeds, nuts, jaggery, sugar, and ghee. It holds special importance during the festival of Makar Sankranti. According to food experts, the best tilkut is said to be from Gaya and is native to the Magadh region of Bihar. While making tilkut is a tedious job, you can make a similar version of it at home, which is equally healthy and tasty.

Some of the health and beauty benefits of sesame seeds will help you uncover all the hype around the superfood.

1. Triggers Hair Growth

Losing hair? Load up on sesame seeds. Sesame seeds strengthen the roots. The rich omega fatty acids content present in the seeds help promote hair growth and also repair hair damage. They also help in moisturizing the scalp and improve blood circulation to rejuvenate hair follicles.

2. Anti-ageing properties

Sesame seeds are packed with antioxidants that reverse signs of aging and give you youthful skin.

3. Boosts Skin Health

The oil present in sesame seeds can do wonders for your skin. They help the skin remain soft and supple. They are rich in anti-inflammatory properties that are vital in healing redness, sores, and other facial skin issues from within. You can mix one tablespoon olive oil and two tablespoons of powdered sesame seeds. Apply this mixture to your face after dampening it. Do it once or twice a week for best results.

4. Boosts Dental Health

The oil present in the seeds helps remove dental plaque and boosts oral health.

5. Boosts Digestion

The black sesame seed can help in curing constipation due to its high fiber content and unsaturated fatty acid content. The oil found in the seed can lubricate your intestines, while the fiber in the seed helps in smooth bowel movements.