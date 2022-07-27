The Prodigious Maa Shoolini Temple in Solan Himachal Pradesh

The incarnation of Durga, Shoolini Mata, is the goddess of strength and prosperity. According to legend Narasimha, the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu couldn’t control his rage after killing the violent demon king Hiranyakashipu. He was becoming a threat to the entire universe. So, Lord Shiva, in order to restrain Narasimha, manifested Sharabha and with him, Maa Shoolini was also manifested with the blessings of Lord Shiva to calm Narasimha.

Maa Shoolini is also popularly known as Shoolini Durga, Shivani, and Saloni, and is worshipped the same way as Goddesses Laxmi and Parvati.

Shoolini Mata Temple in Solan is one of the famous temples in Himachal Pradesh, making the shrine one of the chief attractions of the area. It is also believed that the town of Solon was named after Shoolini Mata, the presiding deity of the temple. The legend has it that the temple was once the abode of Shoolini Mata.

If you are looking for a spiritual experience, you should visit this temple surrounded by breathtaking landscapes that is sure to cast a spell on you. The beautiful setting of the temple allows you to disconnect yourself from the metro life. Located at a distance of 2.2 km from the city centre, this holiest shrine creates a magical environment for both experience seekers and worshipers.

The shrine attracts a huge crowd during festival days, especially the three-day Shoolini fair which is celebrated in an honour of the goddess. The citizens of Solan as well as the devotees who come from neighbouring regions gather at the Shoolini Devi Temple to be part of the fair.

The goddess is taken out of her temple in a luxuriously ornamented palanquin. He caravan passes through different localities of Solan. All along the way, the caravan is escorted in a very glitzy manner. Crowded and illuminated, the temple looks beautiful at night.

Other highlights of the fair are activities like dancing, singing, and wrestling. It attracts traders, sweet sellers, general merchants, and shopkeepers from the neighbouring town. Every year, the fair is celebrated in June when the temple becomes the hotspot for tourists.