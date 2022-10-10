The mysteries surrounding Rudraksha and its association with Shiva

According to ancient texts, Rudraksha is considered to have been formed from a teardrop of Lord Shiva. It is a religious article considered auspicious, according to Hindu belief. However, most people do not know the story behind the origin of Rudraksha. According to Shiv Puran in the beginning, when the world was created there was peace and harmony until the time a demon named Tripurasur created havoc on the planet. The helpless mortals prayed to the gods for help who asked them to pray to Lord Shiva, as he was the only one who could fight the menacing Tripurasur.

In order to vanquish the demon, Shiva needed an Aghoor-Astra and after 1000 years of meditation the Astra finally appeared. Tripurasur was defeated. When Lord Shiva opened his eyes after the thousand years of manifestation, his tears fell on the planet giving birth to the rudraksha tree.

Rudraksh is derived from two words Rudra and Aksha. Rudra is another name for Shiva, and Aksha means teardrops. In order to bless the devotees Rudraksha was given to the four Varnas; white rudraksha shall be worn by Brahmin, the red by the Kshatriya, the yellow by the Vaisya and the black by the Shudra.

After that, Rudraksh were grown in Mathura, Lanka, Ayodhya, Malaya, Sahya mountains and Kashi. It is said if the devotees desire to gratify Lord Shiva then they must wear the Rudraksha.

According to Sanjay Sethi, Astrology and Rudraksha expert, “There are different types of rudraksha which give different benefits to those who wear it. One Mukhi Rudraksha is for knowledge concentration and education, Tri Mukhi Rudraksha for wealth and prosperity and Panch Mukhi Rudraksha for wellbeing. If someone is wearing the original Rudraksha it will eradicate all the negativity and evil from a person’s life”.

Wearing Rudraksha helps in shaping the personality of the person wearing it. It helps in enhancing the confidence, patience and persona of a person. It also helps in curing the sleeping disorders, removing the negative vibes from mind and body and keeping the person healthy and peaceful.