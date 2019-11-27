Bollywood’s fashionista and favourite designer Masaba Gupta’s amazing collection is a fave among celebrities. From Sonam Kapoor to Madhuri Dixit, everyone looks gorgeous in her clothes.

Apart from creating quirky and statement-worthy outfits for her label, the designer is also known for her incredible sartorial choices.

On Tuesday, the fashionista took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from her recent photoshoot. Undoubtedly, she looks glamorous in them.



Masaba opted for a grey plunging neckline sheer top with lace cut-out details. She paired the top with a metallic grey, sequined high-rise flare pants, which is giving 60s disco vibes.

The 30-year-old completed her chic attire by adding a basic black blazer and slew boss lady vibes. The designer paired the ensemble with clear strapped pumps, statement rings, and star-shaped ear studs.

Masaba further channelled boss diva vibes by securing her curly locks in a sleek top bun. As for her glam, she went with orangish-red lipstick, dewy make-up, winger eyeliner, silver eye shadow, well-defined brows and light hint of blush. The outfit that Masaba wore for the shoot was from Purple Paisley.

On the work front, Masaba is currently gearing up to launch a fashion line in collaboration with Rhea Kapoor. The line is called The Chronicles of Femininity and is set to launch on November 30, 2019.