Taj Mahal, New Delhi unveils Captain’s Cellar

Taj Mahal, New Delhi, the Capital’s landmark destination, announced the launch of its new wine lounge, Captain’s Cellar. Debuting in the heart of the city, Captain’s Cellar captures the essence of vineyards across the globe.

Satyajeet Krishnan, Area Director – Operations and General Manager – Taj Mahal, New Delhi said, “Taj Mahal, New Delhi with its rich culinary history for over four decades, has been renowned for pioneering global and regional cuisines and concepts.

“With the addition of Captain’s Cellar, the Hotel strengthens its world-class food and beverage portfolio of its much-loved and celebrated brands. As Captain’s Cellar launches in the gastronomic capital of the country, it promises to offer an adventure of tastes and textures in a rustic chic ambience infused with a relaxed energy and warmth.”

A contemporary wine lounge, inspired by traditional wine cellars, Captain’s Cellar takes the diner on a journey through the vivid landscape of flavours, wine rituals and beyond. The menu is an exploration of global and domestic wines, both old and new world, preserved with leading edge technology such as Enomatic equipment and the Corvin selection.

The array of tapas celebrates the culinary traditions of cherished and long-preserved authentic recipes, presented with a modern twist. The design boasts of engineered timber flooring, vaulted brick ceilings and cast iron details, thoughtfully paired with a variety of furniture, eclectic art, a patio and an informal seating. The spotlight is on ‘the perfect pour’ integrating the art and science of wine, small-plates, cheese and meat platters, an exquisite experience in the Tasting Rooms – all of this, and more, in an inviting ambience that feels convivial, and elegant.

The legacy of Captain’s Cabin at Taj Mahal, New Delhi is intricately woven into the city’s social fabric. Its return, in the avatar Captain’s Cellar is a tribute to today’s cosmopolitan world. Timeless, yet modern, this is a place where classic meets the contemporary, seamlessly intertwining the past with the present. Captain’s Cellar, is a haven and a voyage, to celebrate cuisine, camaraderie and all things wine.