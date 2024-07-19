From consumer of technology, India has become its supplier in 10 years: Scindia

Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday highlighted the revolutionary changes in India in the telecom sector in the last ten years and said the country has transitioned from being a consumer of technology to now being a supplier of technology.

He was unveiling the theme of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, which signifies how India stands at the heart of technological evolution. The IMC 2024 brings together global leaders – visionaries, pioneers, and innovators – to collaborate and actively shape the technologies transforming the world today.

“Technology is best when it brings people together. There can be no better example than our country Bharat”, Mr Scindia said and emphasised the role of technology in bridging divides across the country in line with the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

He said, “It is technology and communications that will provide a platform of opportunities. Communications and networks will bring together the people from the first village of India to the people of central villages of India.”

Mr Scindia called IMC as a global melting point and hoped to see India in the centre of such events in times to come. He said that the theme ‘Future is Now’ represents both India’s capabilities, achievements, and the possibilities of the future.

He lauded various telecom interventions such as The Telecom Act 2023, PLI Scheme, fastest 5G rollout, among other interventions and gave a commitment that the rules of The Telecom Act 2023 will be notified within the next 180 days.

The IMC 2024 is expecting over 400 exhibitors, 640 startups and many more to participate and display their products, solutions, and use cases to more than 150,000 attendees, including delegates from over 120 countries.