Summer is finally here and it brings with it a lot of juicy, sumptuous, and healthy treats for all. And when we say `all’ we mean to include even your darling dogs! As we all know summer is the toughest time of the year for both pets and their parents. The number of pets will limit in eating proper meals during summer. So a happy-go-lucky Labrador who loves to eat his four meals a day may suddenly stop eating, sending his pet parents into a frenzy.

However, there are a number of treats that pet parents can make easily at home that may keep their pooch cool and also take the stress off their shoulders.

Here are some super summer foods for your dog

Watermelons

Watermelons are 90% water and hence they make an ideal summer food for all pets. They are super hydrating and packed with potassium and vitamins like B6, A, and C. But always remember to remove all the seeds from the watermelon before letting your pet eat. Watermelon seeds, actually any kind of seeds in fruits can cause intestinal blockage and hence can be harmful to pets.



Cucumbers

Cucumbers contain vitamins like B1, B7, C, and K along with copper, magnesium, and potassium. This is the perfect snack for your pet during the summers especially if they need to lose a few kilos. The carbohydrates content and sugar level in cucumbers are very low and that makes them guilt-free and a healthy snack!

Frozen chicken soup cubes

This is on the top of my list of most preferred items. Dogs love to play with ice and if the ice is flavored with chicken, they devour it. Chick stock can be frozen in ice trays along with some chicken pieces to get you frozen chicken cubes. These cubes can also be mixed with boiled rice and served as proper food.

Chaas cubes (buttermilk)

Nothing beats the good old buttermilk during the summer season. Buttermilk both in ice form and a liquid is fantastic for dogs. Do ensure that you do not add any extra spices to the buttermilk. In case you do not know how to make it at home, you can purchase readymade buttermilk from the market. There are many brands that sell plain buttermilk.

Cheese pops

Before I proceed; please note that some dogs are lactose intolerant, so as a pet parent you need to ensure that your canine child does not fall in the ‘no-milk’ category. Cheese pops are both fun and healthy. Mix some chicken and chicken stock with cheese and freeze them. Your pooch will love you for the awesome treat.