Significance of multivitamins in supporting immune health

We have a tendency to overlook the importance of multivitamins in our daily lives. But did you know that a multivitamin is like a bouquet of essential nutrients? It’s a dietary supplement that typically combines vitamins, minerals, and sometimes other beneficial compounds in a convenient form, making it easier to support your overall health and well-being. As we age, our bodies slow down and fail to generate essential nutrients, which is where multivitamins come into play.

Shikha Dwivedi, MSc Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at OZiva, she reveals, “Multivitamins are designed to provide a range of health benefits, including increasing energy levels, enhancing cognitive processes, building strength, boosting immunity, and improving stamina. Multivitamins are a great way to ensure that you’re getting all of the essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to function properly. From vitamin D and calcium for strong bones to omega-3 fatty acids for heart health, certain vitamins and minerals that are important for maintaining overall health and preventing specific health conditions like Vitamin C, vitamin B, vitamin E, Zinc, Biotin etc.”

Read on to explore the importance of multivitamins…

Why is this dietary supplement so important to include in our daily lives?

SD: Multivitamins step in as your trusty sidekick, filling in the nutritional gaps to ensure your body gets the vital vitamins and minerals it needs for peak performance, energy, and vitality. They’re a simple way to safeguard your health in a busy world. Sometimes, it can be hard to get the recommended dietary allowance of key nutrients through diet alone, you may not get adequate amounts of vitamins and minerals to keep you feeling your best, so a supplement can help fill in nutrient gaps. Men have different nutritional needs than women, and those needs can change as they age. To support optimal health, it is important to choose a multivitamin specifically formulated that is a good source of key nutrients important for health and is free of artificial additives and fillers.

You can go for clean, plant-based supplements rich in zinc, iron, calcium, vitamin D3, vitamin K2, vitamin C, and vitamin E; all of them are formulated with essential minerals, nutrients, and Ayurvedic Herbs to meet your individual requirements or as a support to your holistic nutrition and overall health. Make sure you choose the ones which are without gluten, soy, GMO, artificial sweeteners and added sugar.

There are many people who are unaware of the value of multivitamins. How do you believe professionals can educate the general public?

SD: Yes, professionals can play a pivotal role in raising awareness about the significance of multivitamins. By simplifying the science, offering relatable success stories, and providing easy-to-follow guidelines, we can help the general public understand the value of these multivitamin supplements. Collaborations with health experts like doctors, nutritionists etc, and informative content via social media to spread awareness in a mass audience can also be powerful tools for education. Since we all obtain some quantities of vitamins from our daily diet, it is always advisable to consult an expert or nutritionist who can help us choose the right one.

In what additional ways can we incorporate this nutrient into our diet?

SD: Incorporating multivitamins into your diet is a breeze. Traditionally, vitamins and minerals were always available in 1 or 2 formats only- mostly capsules and tablets but today multivitamins are available in gummies form as well. Gummies enhance the consumption experience, making them a more enjoyable choice. Interestingly, many grown-ups find gummies to be a preferable alternative to tablets when considering their supplement intake as they come in delicious flavors and attractive shapes, thus making them a popular option for people seeking to nourish their skin & hair from within.

When consuming multivitamins, it is essential to remember that multivitamins are supplements and not a replacement for a balanced diet. They work best when complimenting your meals, not replacing them. Moreover, if you’re considering a calorie-deficit diet, which is a popular approach for weight loss and body composition changes, multivitamins can be especially helpful. A calorie-deficit diet involves consuming fewer calories than the body needs to create an energy deficit, prompting the body to utilize stored fat for fuel. Multivitamins can help ensure that you still receive essential nutrients, even when you’re reducing your calorie intake. They become your trusted companion on your journey to a healthier you

When and how to take multivitamins?

SD: Multivitamins are like a bouquet of essential nutrients for your body. Ideally, you should take them with a meal to help your body absorb these nutrients more effectively. Choose a time that suits your daily routine and try to make it a consistent habit, like breakfast or dinner. Just remember, a multivitamin is not a replacement for a balanced diet but an extra layer of support like daily 30 minutes of exercise, proper 7-8 hours of sleep, and hydration (6-7 glasses of water regularly) to filter out toxins from your body and for your overall wellness.

Can supplements interact with medication negatively?

SD: The relationship between supplements and medications is a bit like a delicate dance. It’s important to be cautious, as some supplements may interact with medications. Always consult your healthcare provider before adding new supplements to your routine, especially if you’re taking medications. They’ll be your trusted choreographer to make sure the dance goes smoothly and safely.

Is it true that multivitamins can make up for a poor diet?

SD: Multivitamins can provide these nutrients in one convenient supplement. However, it is important to note that multivitamins should not replace a healthy diet, and it’s always good to consult with a doctor before taking multivitamins or any other supplement.

Think of a multivitamin as a safety net for those days when your diet might not be as colorful and nutritious as it should be. However, it’s no magic wand. While it can fill in some nutritional gaps, it can’t replicate the benefits of a well-balanced diet rich in whole foods – fruits (banana, orange, strawberry, kiwi, apple etc), veggies (spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, onion, avocado and more), nuts & seeds (almonds, peanuts, sunflower seeds and many more), whole grains (quinoa, oats, brown rice, etc), beans and legumes. A multivitamin complements, but it doesn’t replace the beauty of a wholesome diet.