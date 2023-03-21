Follow Us:
  1. Home » Lifestyle » Shantnu and Nikhil Mehra launch flagship store in Mumbai

Shantnu and Nikhil Mehra launch flagship store in Mumbai

To mark the occasion, actress Kriti Sanon made an appearance, dressed in a signature Shantnu & Nikhil cocktail gown

IANS | New Delhi | March 21, 2023 1:53 pm

Delhi based designers Shantnu and Nikhil Mehra launched their Kalaghoda Store in Mumbai.

To mark the occasion, actress Kriti Sanon made an appearance, dressed in a signature Shantnu & Nikhil cocktail gown. Inspired from the contemporary cocktail bride, the silhouette had a plunging neckline with a halter back and side cut outs.

With the essence of mystical stardust shimmer, the texture of the fabric is more nuanced.

The tonal midnight black bugle beads, jet black crystal and rhinestones- such details further accentuated the glamour of ensemble

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Mumbai: 15-year-old dies by suicide fearing failure in exam, probe on
Asia's first woman loco pilot thanks PM for bringing Vande Bharat to Mumbai
Mumbai: 4 patients admitted with H3N2 virus, says BMC